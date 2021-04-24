Covid travel restrictions not to affect Pakistan’s England tour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan men’s cricket team will tour England for a limited-overs series in July despite United Kingdom (UK) government placing Pakistan on its red list because of Covid-19, a Pakistan Cricket Board official claimed.
He further stated that they will review the situation with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) at the end of next month.
The Green-shirts are to play three ODIs and as many T20Is from July 8 to 20. The ODIs will be part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.