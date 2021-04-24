NRAP drops plan to hire Serbian coach

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has dropped the programme of inviting a renowned Serbian coach for training of the shooters who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics.

“Nobody is willing to travel to Pakistan due to the covid-19 situation all over the world,” said Executive vice president of NRAP Javaid S Lodhi while talking to ‘The News’. “We had to drop this idea and now we will arrange training camps for them in the country with local resources,” he added.

Javaid said they had arranged a three-week training camp recently and the results were very encouraging so another camp would be arranged after Ramadan.

Javaid said training by the Serbian coach would have been very fruitful and for that Pakistan Sports Board had already approved funds.

“We also had this plan to send the coach with our shooters to international events, including Tokyo Olympics, but this all has been jeopardised due to the pandemic,” said Javaid.

He added that this situation has resulted in limited practice options for the Tokyo-bound athletes through international participation as international events have been cancelled or postponed.

“The Tokyo-bound shooters were to participate in the National Test Event scheduled in Tokyo from April 25-30 but now it has been limited to Japan based athletes only,” said Javaid.

Also, he added, the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Korea, has been cancelled.

“Now, the only competitive international practice available to them before the Olympics is the ISSF World Cup to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from June 21 to July 2,” said Javaid.

Pakistan’s Khalil Akhtar, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Gulfam Joseph have won quota places for the Tokyo Olympics. They went to Germany in March 2020 for training which was arranged by NRAP.