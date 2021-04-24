Jongwe takes four as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan

HARARE: Luke Jongwe took four wickets as Zimbabwe pulled off a surprise 19-run victory over Pakistan Friday in the second Twenty20 international of a three-match series at Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss, opted to bowl, and the tourists restricted their hosts to 118-9 with Tinashe Kamunhukamwe the only batsman to impress by making 34.

Set a run-a-ball target for victory, Pakistan lost star opener Mohammad Rizwan for only 13 and Azam (41) was the lone batsman to offer much resistance as they slumped to 99 all out in 19.5 overs.

Right-arm medium pacer Jongwe (4-18) captured the wickets of Rizwan and Azam, and those of Haris Rauf and Arshad Iqbal as the Pakistan tail collapsed.

Ryan Burl (two), Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava (one each) were the other Zimbabwean wicket-takers.

The result levelled the series at 1-1 and it will be decided at the same venue Sunday as Pakistan seek a second successive T20 series win having beaten South Africa 3-1 before travelling to Zimbabwe.

“It was big turnaround for us after the first game,” said Brendan Taylor, standing in as captain for rested Sean Williams.

“I would be lying if I said I was confident after our batting, but we dug deep and managed to squeeze Pakistan and our commitment and determination got us over the line.”

Rizwan made 82 when Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 11 runs Wednesday, but faced only 18 balls and hit one four before being caught by Tarisai Musakanda.

Fellow opener Azam lasted one hour, faced 45 balls and struck five fours before becoming the fourth Pakistan batsmen to fall, leaving the tourists on 78-4 after 15.5 overs.

With wickets falling cheaply, the tourists began the final over on 99-7 and needing 20 runs to snatch a dramatic victory.

But instead of a run fest, the wickets of Usman Qadir, Rauf and Iqbal fell without any addition to the scoreboard. Earlier, Kamunhukamwe cracked four fours as he faced 40 deliveries in a 60-minute stand.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

Zimbabwe

T. Kamunhukamwe c Azam b Aziz 34

B. Taylor c Hafeez b Ashraf 5

T. Marumani c Rizwan b Iqbal 13

W. Madhevere b Aziz 16

R. Burl c Rizwan b Qadir 3

R. Chakabva lbw b Rauf 18

T. Musakanda b Hasnain 13

L. Jongwe c Fakhar b Hasnain 7

W. Masakadza run out 0

B. Muzarabani not out 1

R. Ngarava not out 1

Extras (b4, lb2, w1) 7

Total (9 wkts, 20 overs) 118

Fall: 1-19 (Taylor), 2-47 (Marumani), 3-68 (Kamunhukamwe), 4-71 (Burl), 5-83 (Madhevere), 6-108 (Musakanda), 7-116 (Chakabva), 8-116 (Muskadza), 9-116 (Jongwe)

Bowling: Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-19-2, Faheem Ashraf 2-0-10-1, Arshad Iqbal 4-0-16-1, Haris Rauf 3-0-10-1 (1w), Usman Qadir 4-0-28-1, Danish Aziz 3-0-29-2

Pakistan

Rizwan c Musakanda b Jongwe 13

Babar Azam c Madhevere b Jongwe 41

Fakhar Zaman c Musakanda b Burl 2

Hafeez c Masakadza b Burl 5

Danish Aziz run out 22

Asif Ali c sub (Tiripano) b Ngarava 1

Faheem Ashraf c Burl b Muzarabani 2

Usman Qadir run out 0

Haris Rauf c Taylor b Jongwe 6

Mohammad Hasnain not out 0

Arshad Iqbal c Burl b Jongwe 0

Extras (b1, w6) 7

Total (all out, 19.5 overs) 99

Fall: 1-21 (Rizwan), 2-37 (Fakhar), 3-56 (Hafeez), 4-78 (Azam), 5-79 (Ali), 6-87 (Ashraf), 7-92 (Aziz), 8-99 (Qadir), 9-99 (Rauf), 10-99 (Iqbal)

Bowling: Muzarabani 4-0-24-1 (1w), Ngarava 3-0-10-1, Jongwe 3.5-0-18-4 (2w), Madhevere 3-0-16-0 (2w), Burl 4-0-21-2 (1w), Masakadza 2-0-9-0

Result: Zimbabwe won by 19 runs

Man of the Match: L Jongwe (ZIM)

Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)