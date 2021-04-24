close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 24, 2021

Brazil wants Neymar at Tokyo Olympics

Sports

AFP
April 24, 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s Olympic football coach, Andre Jardine, said on Thursday he wants to pick star forward Neymar for the Games in Tokyo later this year, but admitted it would be “difficult.”

Neymar inspired Brazil to their first Olympic gold medal in football on home soil in 2016, ending a six-decade odyssey.

Latest News

More From Sports