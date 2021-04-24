close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

Covid travel restrictions not to affect Pakistan’s England tour

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan men’s cricket team will tour England for a limited-overs series in July despite United Kingdom (UK) government placing Pakistan on its red list because of Covid-19, a Pakistan Cricket Board official claimed.

He further stated that they will review the situation with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) at the end of next month.

The Green-shirts are to play three ODIs and as many T20Is from July 8 to 20. The ODIs will be part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Latest News

More From Sports