Brazil wants Neymar at Tokyo Olympics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAO PAULO: Brazil’s Olympic football coach, Andre Jardine, said on Thursday he wants to pick star forward Neymar for the Games in Tokyo later this year, but admitted it would be “difficult.”
Neymar inspired Brazil to their first Olympic gold medal in football on home soil in 2016, ending a six-decade odyssey.