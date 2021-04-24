Training camp for domestic high achievers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to organise a training camp for domestic performers as part of a backup plan.

A PCB official said that as many as 40 players will be called for the training camp according to the initial plan: 20 batters, 16 bowlers, and four wicket-keepers.

These players will be selected by the provincial coaches who are currently busy shortlisting the players. The players’ list will be sent to the director of the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), Nadeem Khan.

The camp is slated to be organised from the third week of May. NHPC’s coaches alongside senior and junior teams head coaches, Misbah-ul-Haq and Ijaz Ahmed, and bowling coaches, Waqar Younis and Rao Iftikhar, will work with the players in the camp.