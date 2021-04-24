Karunaratne keeps SL in the runs after BD make 541

PALEKELLE, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne led his side’s bid to match Bangladesh’s mammoth score on a third day of batting domination in the first Test between the two nations on Friday.

Karunaratne built an unbeaten 85 as Sri Lanka moved to 229 for three at the close, still needing 112 to avoid the follow-on after Bangladesh declared at 541 for seven earlier in the day.

Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne put on 114 for the first wicket but Thirimanne was dismissed on the last ball before tea for 58. And in the final session, Bangladesh also claimed the wickets of Oshada Fernando (20) and Angelo Mathews (25).

Thirimanne, having been brought back into the Test side in January in South Africa, was given out leg before wicket to Mehidy Hasan, a decision he unsuccessfully reviewed.

He has hit 517 runs in 2021 at an average of 47, and wanted to improve that against Bangladesh.

Score Board

Banglades won toss

Bangladesh 1st innings (overnight 474-4)

Tamim c Thirimanne b V. Fernando 90

Saif Hassan lbw b V. Fernando 0

Najmul Shanto c and b Kumara 163

Mominul c Thirimanne b De Silva 127

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 68

Liton Das c O. Fernando b V. Fernando 50

Mehidy Hasan c Dickwella b Lakmal 3

Taijul Islam c Dickwella b V. Fernando 2

Taskin Ahmed not out 6

Extras (b9, lb6, nb6, w11) 32

Total (7 wickets dec, 173 overs) 541

Fall: 1-8 (Saif Hassan), 2-152 (Tamim Iqbal), 3-394 (Najmul Shanto), 4-424 (Mominul Haque), 5-511 (Liton Das), 6-515 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz), 7-524 (Taijul Islam)

Did not bat: Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain

Bowling: Lakmal 36-14-81-1 (n3), Fernando 35-9-96-4 (w1, nb1), Kumara 28-4-88-1 (w10), Mathews 7-1-14-0, De Silva 30-1-130-1 (nb2), Hasaranga 36-2-111-0, Karunaratne 1-0-6-0

Sri Lanka 1st innings

D. Karunaratne not out 85

L. Thirimanne lbw b M. Hasan 58

O. Fernando c Liton b Ahmed 20

A. Mathews b Islam 25

D. de Silva not out 26

Extras: (b4, lb5, w3, nb3) 15

Total: (3 wickets, 73 overs) 229

Fall: 114-1 (Thirimanne), 157-2 (Oshada Fernando, 53.3), 190-3 (Angelo Mathews, 62.3)

Bowling: Abu Jayed 7 1 25 0, Ahmed 12 3 35 1, Hossain 10 1 44 0, M. Hasan 24 6 60 1, Islam 20 5 56 1

To bat: P. Nissanka, W. Hasaranga, N. Dickwella, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara, V. Fernando

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge/Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)