Tarin briefed on SECP digitisation

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Ali Khan on Friday briefed Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin about the recent steps being taken by the commission to facilitate businesses through digitisation of regulatory processes and other such initiatives, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.

During a call on meeting with the federal minister at the Finance Division, the SECP chairman briefed him about the working of the commission, as the financial regulatory agency to encourage investment and foster economic growth and prosperity in the country.

The federal minister appreciated SECP and affirmed to extend full support for promoting an enabling business-friendly environment in the country, it added.