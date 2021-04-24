TCF, IDEAS sign agreement

KARACHI: The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and the Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives (IDEAS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate and expand research in education delivery and service in Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

Under the agreement, IDEAS will offer its expertise for multidisciplinary empirical research and evidence-based programme design; and an international network of research fellows, to help TCF achieve goals of improving the quality of and access to education in over 1,600 schools across Pakistan, with a particular focus on early childhood development, teacher pedagogy, and mother-tongue based multilingual education.

TCF President and CEO Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad said,“At TCF, we constantly strive to improve the quality of education imparted at TCF schools across the country.”

“We invest in education research that informs policies and affects how our principals lead, our teachers teach, and students learn. We are excited to collaborate with IDEAS to expand our efforts for research-informed programme design within the TCF system.”

IDEAS CEO and Fellow Dr Rabea Malik said, “The goal of this collaboration is to generate rigorous and objective evidence on what works to improve access and quality of services for low-income communities; evidence that has relevance for TCF’s organisational development, as well as the broader discourse on policy and development.”