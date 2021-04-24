Consumers’ environmental consciousness increasing

KARACHI: As Earth Day is observed around the world, new research on sustainability, commissioned by Mastercard, reveals a marked increase in consumer passion for the environment, especially on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement said on Friday.

In the Middle East region, nine in 10 people stated that they were willing to take personal action to combat environmental and sustainability issues. This compares to eight in 10 globally. Over 80 percent of adults in the Middle East also said they were even more mindful of their impact on the environment since Covid-19.

Social media seems to be driving an increase in environmentally conscious consumers, especially among Gen-Z, with 43 percent globally seeing social media posts from influential people showcasing climate change or environmental issues since the beginning of the pandemic. Additionally, almost a quarter (24 percent) of the global respondents said that social media has made them more aware of their environmental and sustainable choices.

“Over 72 percent of adults in the Middle East think it’s now more important for businesses and brands to do more for the environment, and over 25 percent said they are going to stop using or buying from brands that do not have a plan to help the environment or behave sustainably. Nearly 15 percent admitted that for the first time, they have boycotted companies that have not adopted sustainable values,” it said.

“Companies, consumers and communities must work together to make the significant changes needed to effectively address climate change,” said Jorn Lambert, Chief Digital Officer, Mastercard. “By embedding sustainability into the very fabric of our business – from pay-on-demand solar energy products to tools that help inform consumer spending – we can unlock the power of our network, reaching billions of consumers and partners, to create positive change for the environment.”