Nightmare in India

India is struggling to contain the spread of the new ‘double mutant’ Covid-19 variant which has turned out to be quite lethal. The new variant ‘B.1.618’ is a major immune escape variant. India hit the world’s highest single-day tally when it recorded more than 300,000 active cases in a day. Hospitals in the country are running out of oxygen supply, resulting in a sharp rise in the number of deaths. Amid all this chaos, doctors in India are using social media to respond to people’s questions. Doctors in our country should also post announcements on their social media accounts and create awareness among people about the virus. Also, many countries have now realised that a face mask is the best form of protection against the virus. Pakistanis should pay attention to these warning signs and must follow SOPs.

Amjed Jaaved

Rawalpindi