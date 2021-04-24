Thoughts and prayers

Reports from India suggest that the country is facing the worst Covid-19 crisis. Its daily cases have been rising at an unprecedented pace. In these testing times, Pakistanis are thinking about people of India. It is also important to mention that like Pakistanis, Indians, too, are a bit non-serious about following SOPs.

Both countries should realise the importance of taking precautionary measures. It is essential to wear face masks and maintain a six-foot distance in public places. It is unfortunate that many people aren’t following these precautions.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi