This is to draw the attention of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the federal and provincial education ministers and the deputy commissioner of Mardan to the number of rising Covid-19 cases. There is a dire need to impose a complete lockdown in Mardan as the positivity rate in the city has reached 33 percent – the highest in the country. The authorities have declared a state of emergency in government hospitals. All hospitals in the city are full. The number of Covid-19 deaths in the city is in tens. Under such circumstances, schools – for Classes 9 and 10 – and colleges are still open. Students have already completed their syllabus, and they can easily prepare for board exams while staying at home. Teachers can schedule phone calls with students and help them in case they have any questions. It is important to mention here that some teachers live in areas where infection rates are high. Even though schools are following SOPs, it is not acceptable to put teachers’ health in danger. The new variant of the coronavirus is lethal and spreads quickly.

A few days ago, the deputy commissioner closed down district, session and revenue courts, bar rooms, and Nadra offices in view of the grave situation of Covid-19. The relevant authorities are requested to keep all education institutions closed until the situation gets normal. In case we don’t take strict measures, we will witness what China’s Wuhan experienced last year.

Dr Syed Muhammad Abouzar Shah Bukhari

Mardan

The third wave of Covid-19 is quite lethal. Every day, we are recording a high number of positive cases. Amid all this, the government is completely silent. Education institutions and markets are open. Why are we not learning from what’s happening in India, the US and the US? Every country that has been hit by the new variant of the virus is struggling to reduce the number of deaths. Last year, when there were only a few active cases, the government took timely actions – that were praised by the world – and succeeded in keeping the situation under control. We controlled the rapid spread of the virus by imposing a strict lockdown.

At present, the cases are rising rapidly, but the government hasn’t taken any tangible steps to control the spread of the virus. This non-serious attitude will result in a high number of Covid-19 deaths. It is true that many people are not financially strong and that a lockdown will bring so many challenges for them. The government should announce financial aid for the underprivileged and observe a one-month-long lockdown. Dealing with temporary financial losses is better than putting people’s health in danger.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana