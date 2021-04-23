JI terms Minority Commission report unconstitutional

LAHORE: The Jamaat-i-Islami has objected to the report of one-member Minority Commission recommending removal of all chapters related to Islamic history and religious figures from Urdu, English books and shifted these to Islamiyat books to develop a single national curriculum. JI naib ameer Dr Farid Ahmad Paracha termed the recommendations a blatant violation of almost all articles of the Constitution and highly offensive towards the feelings of the Muslim majority of the country. in a statement on Thursday, Dr Paracha said although the final decision on the recommendations would be taken by the Supreme Court, the experimentation being made in the name of single national curriculum were openly making a mockery of country’s ideology. He urged the government to safeguard all the requirements of the Constitution and country’s ideology while developing a single national curriculum.