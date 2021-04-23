Senate committees formation: Govt, PPP hold consultation sans PML-N, JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: The independent opposition group comprising of the PMLN and JUI-F in the Senate was not invited to the consultation meeting of the government and opposition on heading the standing committees of the Senate on Thursday.

However, the government sources claimed that they did not come to attend the meeting despite invitation. According to sources, it was initially decided on the basis of the numerical strength of the opposition that it would get the chairmanship of 16 standing committees of the Senate that also include the opposition group led by parliamentary leader of the PMLN Senator Azam Tarar. Azam Tarar was busy in Lahore due to bail case of PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif and in his absence Senator Irfan Siddiqui and Senator Musadik Malik was sent to represent the group and they continued to wait in the chamber of opposition leader in the National Assembly in the Parliament House.

On the other hand, the government and the PPP were holding the consultative meeting. The government sources claimed that the other opposition group led by Senator Azam Tarar was also invited but they did not turn up in the meeting. The government circles said the issue of Senate committees has not yet finalised and consultation continued and the opposition group of Azam Tarar will also be included in the consultation process.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui and Senator Musadik Malik registered strong protest on not being invited in the consultation meeting. Meanwhile, Geo News reported that the Pakistan Democratic Movement has convened its steering committee meeting in Islamabad on April 26. The PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called the meeting at his home to discuss the current political situation in the country and anti-government movement. Sources said the PPP and ANP have not been invited to the meeting.

Sources said the issue of by-election in Karachi will also come under discussion during the meeting.