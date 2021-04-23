PIA starts vaccination of its crew

LAHORE: PIA aims to become the first Pakistani airline to fly with totally vaccinated crew.

The vaccinations are already under process with full swing and the airline has set a target to get vaccinations completed by mid of May 2021. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik has expressed that, with rapid vaccinations being done for all PIA crew, the Pak airline would be the first carrier in the country to operate with all vaccinated crew, ensuring complete protection of our customers. So far PIA has vaccinated more than 250 cockpit and Cabin crew members and the process has been sped up to meet the deadline. “PIA considers health and safety of its passengers, crew and employees as of paramount importance and this initiative shows our commitment in adhering to global health & safety standards,” he said. PIA is already taking necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 and disinfects its aircraft regularly as regulated by the concerned quarters.