Court extends remand of Kh Asif till May 6

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khwaja Asif until May 6. He is an accused in an assets beyond means case.

Asif was produced before the court, but no development could take place as the regular judge has not been appointed yet after the transfer of the previous one. The duty judge extended his judicial remand till May 6. According to NAB, Asif allegedly committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as he accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and laundered such assets by concealing the origin and nature of assets.