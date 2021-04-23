PTI candidate plea against PK-63 by-poll rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Thursday rejected the petition filed by ruling PTI candidate Mian Omar Kakakhel for declaring the PK-63, Nowshera by-election as null and void. The Election Commission had earlier reserved its decision on completion of arguments of the parties.

It may be recalled that PK-63 Nowshera by-election was held on Feb 19, 2021, and PML-N candidate Ikhtiar Wali had defeated PTI candidate Kakakhel.

The PML-N candidate, who also had the support of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), won, pocketing 21,112 votes against his rival PTI Kakakhel who could secure 17,023 votes. Needless to say the success of the PML-N candidate from the PTI stronghold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came as a major surprise to the ruling party, which had won the provincial assembly seat in 2018. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Mian Jamsheduddin, a PTI member of the provincial assembly and father of Kakakhel.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and incumbent Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak had claimed that the PTI would easily win the election for they had always been invincible in their area. Internal differences within the PTI and Khattak’s reported differences with his own brother were said to be the cause of the defeat.