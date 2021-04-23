Rabbani terms dual accountability standard as mockery

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday said that it appears that big businesses, crony capitalists, civil, military bureaucracy are exempted from explaining and/or accounting for their assets, which is a mockery to the accountability process in the country.

“In fact, this duality of standards has been kept to use it as a lever for political engineering against politicians,” he said while in a response to speech of the prime minister in Peshawar on Wednesday in which stated that certain privileged classes operating either in shape of PDM or mafias have been trying to avoid accountability and resist the rule of law in the country.

While making such statement, Mian Raza Rabbani said the prime minister should have kept in mind that in his own government, the Establish Division has challenged the order of the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) who has sought disclosure of details of assets owned by civil servants, particularly, officer of service cadres such as, the Pakistan Administrative Service and Police Services of Pakistan. “This act of the Establishment Division is condemned,” he said.

Raza Rabbani said the Establishment Division had filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court on frivolous grounds, contending therein that such information is not a public record, therefore, assets declaration cannot be disclosed under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

He said accountability and the law is applicable only on political class as the public representatives are called upon to file annual statement of assets and liabilities before the Election Commission of Pakistan, apart from going through investigations by NAB, FIA and other such related agencies.