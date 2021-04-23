close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Govt destroying institutions through ordinances, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Ms Sherry Rehman, has strongly condemned the government for bringing out a plethora of ordinances that are destroying critical institutions and avoiding to discuss them in the parliament in violation of all the constitutional obligations.

Talking to a group of media-persons here in Islamabad Thursday, Senator Sherry Rehman said that the National Assembly has been in session and till date, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) ordinance has not been laid in the parliament. Whereas, according to the Constitution, the presidential ordinance should never be tabled in the house during the parliamentary session. Senator Rehman slammed the president, saying “the Presidency has become an ordinance factory and the government is hell-bent on destroying the state institutions.

