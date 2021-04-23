Resolution against sketches: NA Speaker seeks nominations from political parties for special committee

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has sought nominations from political parties for a Special Committee on a resolution passed by the House Tuesday.

The National Assembly Secretariat on the direction of Speaker Thursday asked the political parties to send nominations for the Special Committee of National Assembly on resolution against blasphemous caricatures published in a French magazine on September 1, 2020. Nominations have been sought for the Special Committee from all parliamentary parties in the National Assembly through a letter addressed to their parliamentary leaders. The Special Committee will consider resolution moved by MNA Amjad Ali Khan during proceedings of the National Assembly. The National Assembly Speaker was authorised to set up a Special Committee under Rule 244(B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 through a motion adopted at the assembly session.

The Special Committee will consist of all the parliamentary parties in proportion to their seats in the National Assembly. Letters have been sent to PTI’s deputy parliamentary leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM-P, Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema of the PML-Q and Khalid Hussain Magsi of the Balochistan Awami Party to give nominations of their respective party for the Special Committee.

Letters have also been despatched to GDA’s Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehr, Jamhoori Watan Party’s Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti and Awami Muslim League’s parliamentary leader Sh Rashid. The PML-N parliamentary leader Kh Asif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal parliamentary leader Asad Mahmood, ANP leader Amir Haider Azam Hoti and BNP leader Akhtar Mengal have been requested to give nominations of their respective parties for the Special Committee.