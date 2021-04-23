SCCI, BOIT office-bearers discuss promotion of business, trade in KP

PESHAWAR: President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sherbaz Bilour called on chief executive officer KP-BOIT Hassan Daud Butt to deliberate on the initiatives taken by the provincial government towards Ease of Doing Business and facilitation of the business community and investors.

Other office-bearers of the SCCI were also present. The CEO KP-BOIT emphasised the importance, wider cooperation, and collaboration between the two organisations.

He shed light on various initiatives and reforms of the provincial government towards the Ease of Doing Business and facilitation and gave a detailed presentation on policies, reforms and strategies, Ease of Boing Business and regulatory modernization, investment and business opportunities in key sectors of

KP and the future course of actions.

He highlighted that the cell was equipped with modern technology and connected with the relevant government departments for the speedy facilitation of the business community.

The SCCI president appreciated the efforts and actions of the provincial government and KP-BOIT towards the Ease of Doing Business and simplification of regulatory regime and creation of a business-friendly environment in the province and showed keen interest to join hands with KP-BOIT in future endeavors.

Both the KPBOIT and SCCI agreed to work for the enhancement of business and trade activities through mutual cooperation for the promotion of Investment and business across all economic sectors of the province.

They also agreed to have regular interaction on monthly basis and work on the export potential of various sectors including marble and gemstones.