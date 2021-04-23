Six elders held in S Waziristan crackdown

WANA: The police arrested six elders and maliks in the ongoing crackdown launched against the Ahmadzai Wazir tribes for torching an ambulance and firing on a police party in South Waziristan tribal district, officials said on Thursday.

Talking to media, District Police Officer Shaukat Ali said that armed lashkar of Zalikhel and Dotani tribes during the land dispute in Karkanra area in Wana tehsil had set a government ambulance on fire in Speen area and attacked a police party.

He said that cases were registered against the 14 tribal elders and maliks as the armed lashkar of the two tribes had challenged the writ of the government.

The DPO warned that strict action would be taken those challenging the state writ and attacking on police or government installations.