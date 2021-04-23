Minister reviews prices at Sasta Bazaar in Kabal

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali has said that the Sasta Bazaar (fair price market)

strategy during Ramazan is a people-friendly and good move of the provincial government.

In the light of the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the fair price markets have been set up at various places in Swat where food items are available in large quantities at affordable prices, he said.

The minister said this during his visit to a Sasta Bazaar in Kabal tehsil of Swat district on Thursday. Assistant Commissioner Amir Ali Shah and other administrative officers also accompanied him on the occasion.

The minister inquired about the prices, quality, cleanliness, and facilities on the spot and interacted with the public.

The minister also reviewed the implementation of Corona SOPs on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of the district administration for setting up the Sasta Bazaar in an open and suitable place.

The minister said that billions of rupees were being spent to ensure the supply of flour, sugar, pulses and other food items at discounted rates to provide relief to the people during Ramazan.