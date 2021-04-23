Efforts on to address people’s problems: official

TANK: Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan division Amir Latif has said that the administration would use all possible resources to address the problems being faced by citizens and provide them relief.

He expressed these views during a meeting with senior journalists and general secretary of Pakistan Journalists Association (PJA) Tank Javed Arain and Rizwan Baloch at his office.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabir Afridi, Additional Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Faheedullah Khan and Fateh Sher Mehsud were also present on the occasion.

He said the district administration would never tolerate any negligence during the holy month of Ramazan, adding that efforts are under way to ensure the availability of daily necessities to the citizens at government rates.

The commissioner said that the administration would ensure implementation of the government policies to benefit an ordinary citizen. He said that people must follow the government-issued SOPs to contain coronavirus.