Farmers decry hike in prices of fertilizers, pesticides

TAKHTBHAI: The farmers on Thursday blasted the government for an enormous increase in the prices of fertilizers and pesticides and demanded a special relief package for the growers’ community forthwith.

Speaking at a meeting of provincial council of the Kissan Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Board president Rizwanullah and general secretary Abdus Samad Safi said that growers were faced with a host of problems due to the indifferent attitude of the federal and provincial governments.

Kissan Board office-bearers from across the province attended the meeting and thoroughly discussed matters pertaining to the growers and other stakeholders.

Rizwanullah said that the government had increased the prices of fertilizers, particularly DAP from Rs4,050 to Rs5,500, which had broken the backbone of the poor growers.

He alleged that the said fertilizer was not available while certain elements were also involved in selling adulterated fertilizers and pesticides in the market.

The farmers’ leader asked the agriculture department and other agencies to take action against elements providing fake and adulterated fertilizers and pesticides.

They also demanded the government that the subsidy on fertilizers and pesticides be paid to the growers.

The speakers also asked the government to fix Rs300 per kilogram for the tobacco produce as the expenditures on the crop had increased manifold.

They said the farmers should be provided interest-free loans up to Rs0.2 million each to facilitate them meeting the expenses.

The farmers’ leaders also urged the officials of relevant departments to take notice of the nonpayment to the tobacco growers and direct the defaulting companies to pay the hard-earned money to the growers for their produce purchased almost a year ago.

They threatened that the tobacco growers from Mardan and Swabi districts would stage sit-in outside the defaulting companies if they did not pay dues to the farmers immediately.

They also stressed the need for close liaison between the farmers and the officials of the agriculture department as it was necessary for prompt resolution of the former’s grievances.