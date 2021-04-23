close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
April 23, 2021

Khalid Abbas posted IG Prisons

National

BR
Bureau report
April 23, 2021

PESHAWAR: A senior officer of the Prisons Department Khalid Abbas was posted as Inspector General of Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

He was presently serving as DIG Prisons.

Meanwhile, postings and transfers were also made in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Senior cop Feroz Shah was posted as Director Research and Analysis while Aftab Mahsud was appointed Commandant Frontier Reserve Police. Also, Sohail Chatta was posted as AIG Telecommunication and Haroon Rashid as AIG Logistics.

Latest News

More From Pakistan