Fri Apr 23, 2021
BR
Bureau report
April 23, 2021

No unscheduled load shedding in KP: Pesco

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has claimed no unscheduled load shedding is being carried out in KP.

A press release said Pesco has made special arrangements to facilitate customers during Sehar,Iftar and Taraweeh and no load shedding is carried out during this period.

The power supply company claimed that load shedding in other times has been reduced to facilitate consumers during Ramazan. The communication said that power interruptions due to technical faults cannot be termed loadshedding, adding there was a stable power supply in Mansehra and other areas.

