Educational institutions warned against violating SOPs

MANSEHRA: The district administration has strictly warned owners of the private educational institutions to follow the government instructions about the closure of schools and colleges, otherwise, a strict legal action would be initiated against them.

“The district administration has come to know that some schools in violation of the national command and operation centre’s orders running the middle and primary sections as usual, which would face severe action,” Assistant Commissioner Jawad Sadar Marwat told a meeting of schools and college owners organised by the Private Education Network (Pen) here on Thursday.

The official said that Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan had taken a strict notice of the reopening of the primary and middle sections of the private schools as the novel coronavirus cases were steadily on the rise in the district.

“We will not only seal such schools which have been violating the national command and operation centre’s orders but also impose fine on them if the middle and primary sections remain operational henceforth,” Marwat warned.

Professor Mohammad Pervez, the president of the Private Education Network (Pen), said that their association would extend all possible support and help in pursuance of the standard operating procedures set by the NCOC to contain the spread of the Covid-19.