India using Afghan soil for terrorism in Balochistan: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday said India is using Afghanistan's soil to carry out terrorist activities in Balochistan.

The Pakistani president was speaking to the US media on various issues. On ties between New Delhi and Islamabad, he said Pakistan cannot move towards normalisation of ties with India it rolls back its August 5 decision to scrap Indian-occupied Kashmir's autonomy.

He commented on the Afghan Reconciliation Process, saying that the US's decision to withdraw its forces from the war-torn country is a positive step towards peace in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan will try to persuade the Taliban to take part in the Turkey conference," said the president.

On India's involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan, Alvi said Pakistan has informed the global community of India's designs.

"India is using the Afghan soil to meddle in the affairs of Balochistan and carry out terrorism there," he said.

Alvi also said the relations between Pakistan and the United States are improving. He touched upon the topic of Pakistan's internal affairs, stating that when it comes to reconciliation between the government and the Opposition, the matter of accountability is of primary importance.

"Due to the Opposition's lack of cooperation, the government has failed to pass a lot of legislation," he said.

President Alvi said he completely trusts the judiciary which is why the Justice Qazi Faez Isa reference was sent to the Supreme Judicial Council.