54 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 54 COVID19 patients died and 2,902 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Thursday, the toll of fatalities reached 7,718 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 279,437 in the province. As per spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 28,829 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,404,301 in the province.

After 7,718 fatalities and recovery of a total of 226,380 patients, including 2,351 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 45,339 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.