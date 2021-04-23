PPP slams delay in tabling HEC ordinance in parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has expressed concern over the inordinate delay in laying the ordinance pertaining to the Higher Education Commission before either house of the parliament and demanded that it be presented to the parliament immediately.

“Issuing an ordinance when either house is in session is unconstitutional. But not laying it before the parliament even after promulgation makes it a criminal assault on the independence of the regulatory body for higher education,” said PPP Secretary General Senator Farhatullah Babar while rejecting the ordinance on the HEC. He said the ordinance was not laid even when the sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate were called after its promulgation, exposing the grossly mala fide intent behind it. He said all provinces are stakeholders in the HEC and added: “By not consulting the provinces, the federation has assaulted the constitutionally-guaranteed provincial autonomy.”

He said any legislation pertaining to the regulatory bodies like the HEC falls within the domain of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) but it was not discussed at the platform of the council either. “The timing of the ordinance also raises serious issues of transparency, accountability and conflict of interest,” he said.

He asked what were the compelling circumstances and what was the urgency to issue the ordinances to cut short the tenure of the HEC chairman on the one hand and rob the HEC of its autonomy without discussion on the other. He said placing the regulatory body of HEC under the Ministry of Education is unconstitutional. It is also a blatant misuse of the president’s powers.