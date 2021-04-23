Two commit suicide

SUKKUR: Two persons committed suicide in Naushahroferoze and Tando Allahyar on Thursday. Reports said Shabana, 16, d/o Razi Khan Bhatti, fired to kill herself with a pistol in village Leemo Shah in Nausharoferoz.

Separately, the body of Babar Khanzado recovered from the police lock up of Tando Allahyar. Khanzado was arrested on Wednesday for selling narcotics. Parents of Khanzado accused the police of torturing their son while the police said the youth had committed suicide.