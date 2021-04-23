Earth Day celebrated at SAU

SUKKUR: The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) celebrated the World Earth Day here on Thursday.In this connection, a rally was taken out from the Crop Production Faculty to Dr AM Sheikh Auditorium Hall. A large number of teachers and students participated in the rally. Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri also planted a sapling at the end of the rally.

Addressing the rally, Dr Marri expressed concern over climate change and rising temperature and said due to the problems caused by the environmental pollution the whole world is concerned and anxious to find a solution.

He called for the implementation of recommendations on proper use of energy and food, adding in order to improve the coastal areas and deltas freshwater access to the sea should be made possible and available resources should be utilised appropriately in this regard. He said that to keep the land clean is the social responsibility and we should deal with the problems posed by the climate change, adding our scholars are committed to research for the protection of land and animals.