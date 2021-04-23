Traders protest against sealing of shops

SUKKUR: The traders of Khairpur are continuing their protest for the last fortnight against the seizure of their shops by the district administration for encroaching the stand land of the GOR Colony.

Contesting the claim of the district administration of encroaching state land of GOR Colony, Mall Road, Khairpur, they claimed in possession of original documents of properties purchased 60 to 70 years ago where they constructed shops and houses and rented them out some 40 years ago. Terming it a great injustice, the traders claimed that they met the DC Khairpur and briefed him about their ownership claim while presenting him original property documents, but despite that their properties had been sealed. The traders said the properties were their only source of earning and have received a setback in millions of rupees with the atrocious action of the district management.

They said they were staging a hunger strike for a fortnight, during which two of their colleagues, devastated by the state action, died due to shock, but no one was giving them a sympathetic consideration. They also criticised the politicians of Khairpur, including ex-chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, MNA Nafisa Shah, Adviser to CM Nawab Khan Wasan and others who are offering them empty hopes and done nothing concrete to help them out.