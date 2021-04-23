Youth abducted, tortured

LAHORE: A group of youths allegedly abducted a youth and live-streamed his torture video in Tajpura. Muhammad Asim in his complaint before Ghaziabad police station alleged that his son Rana Soban was doing walk in a nearby park when Jazil Khokhar and Jaizis Khokhar along with their other accomplices reached there in six vehicles and abducted his son and live-streamed his torture video. A case has been registered against them.