Maryam slates govt for filing false cases against opposition

LAHORE: PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz has criticised the government for making false cases against the opposition. In her tweet on Friday, she said, “If you want to fight Shahbaz Sharif, do it in service.” She said the marks of service cannot be erased through false cases. “Every time Shahbaz Sharif was arrested, his only crime turned out to be his loyalty with Nawaz Sharif,” she concluded.