Adequate stock of medicines available in Punjab hospitals: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired cabinet meeting on dengue prevention at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The health minister reviewed the arrangements for dengue control. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department apprised the minister of measures taken for the prevention and control of dengue.

The minister said, “Surveillance testing has been enhanced in Punjab for suspected patients. Commissioners and deputy commissioners must personally monitor the dashboard. Adequate stock of medicines is available for patients in hospitals. Dengue larva must be eliminated after identification of hotspots. SOPs must be implemented on recommendations of DEAG. I appeal people to keep their homes clean. Rains can cause increase in the number of dengue cases. Helpline is continuously providing guidance to people. With corona pandemic, we will need to be careful of dengue as well. Administration will have to work hard to control dengue. Negligence will not be tolerated on dengue prevention and all teams must stay on alert. Third party evaluation will be conducted in Punjab.”

The health minister gave directions to commissioners and deputy commissioners on corona prevention and said facilities must be provided as Punjab has started vaccination of people between 50-59 years of age.”

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ms Sarah Aslam attended the meeting whereas commissioners and deputy commissioners joined via video link. Representatives officials of police, DGPR, Civil Aviation, PHA, DHA, Rescue1122, Livestock, Special Branch, Local government, Punjab Healthcare Commission and other departments attended the meeting.