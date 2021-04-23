Gender equality: LCWU ranked seventh among world’s 776 institutions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has been ranked 7th in Gender Equality among 776 institutions of the world in 2021 Impact Rankings by Times Higher Education.
According to a press release issued on Thursday, LCWU has been ranked 6th among 36 general universities of Pakistan. LCWU received overall rank of 401-600 out of 1115 institutions of the world. In addition, LCWU is also ranked 101-200 in Quality Education out of 996 institutions of the world.