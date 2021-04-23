Omar Ayub reviews development projects in KP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan held a meeting with the government officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss development priorities of the province and explore options for enhancing public investment.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, EAD Secretary Noor Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) of GoKP Shakeel Qadir Khan and other senior officials.

The federal minister commended the performance of the ongoing foreign-funded projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and showed his satisfaction on the pace of projects implementation. Omar Ayub also asked the KP government officials to identify their development priorities and financing needs for pipeline projects.

Both sides emphasised that improved irrigation system, farm management, cold storage and farm to market roads are vital to ensure uninterrupted supply chain & food security. They said it will help to create more employment opportunities and alleviate poverty in the rural areas.

It was also highlighted that the domestic connectivity is key to unlock the economic potential of the rural and remote areas. Therefore, there is a strong need to improve the road network, especially farm to market roads, in the province.

It was also highlighted that the growth of urban population in both large cities and smaller municipalities is putting huge pressure on urban services and demands for improved municipal services to address the environmental and socioeconomic challenges.

In order to make the cities more vibrant, there is need to make more investments in urban infrastructure including water supply, sanitation, waste management and streets. Both the sides agreed to work closely, identify provincial priorities and prepare projects on fast track basis. The federal minister assured of his full support for any kind of technical and financial support in this regard.