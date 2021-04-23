Fallen members of Levies & Khassadars to get shuhada package

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to give shuhada package to the families of members of the Levies and Khassadars of ex-tribal areas who had embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism.

Similarly, it has also been decided to upgrade the posts of Malakand Levies from grade-5 to grade-7.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to discuss the issues of Levies and Khassadar of erstwhile Fata.

Provincial Minister Anwar Zeb, MPA Mohammad Shafique Afridi, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Home Ikramullah, and other relevant officials attended the meeting, said an official handout.

It was decided that besides inducting one heir of each martyr into the Police force, other incentives under the Shuhada package would also be given to the affected families of Levies and Khassadar were martyred in the war against terrorism.

He approved the regularization of the remaining 511 personnel/officials of Mohmand special Khassadar force, and directed the authorities concerned to submit the matter for the approval of the KP cabinet.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to complete all the pre-requisites and process the summary for formal approval.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials to take necessary steps to address other issues of Mohmand Special Khassadar Force on a priority basis.

He said that Levies and Khassadars have been absorbed into the regular KP police and that is why now they should have all the facilities of KP Police including Police shuhada Package.

The chief minister said that like other forces, Levies and Khassadar offered sacrifices during the war against terrorism.

Mahmood Khan said the KP government would not let them alone and continue to support them, adding they would also be provided all the incentives of Police Shuhada Package of the province.