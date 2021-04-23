Mardan’s vents full as Covid hospitalisations soar

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus situation in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) second largest city, had become serious on Thursday, with National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showing all of the district’s ventilators full with Covid patients as the country’s hospital admissions neared 5,500.

According to the NCOC, Pakistan recorded 5,857 infections and 98 deaths in the 24 hours leading to Thursday, just a day after planning minister and NCOC chief Asad Umar warned an indifferent populace that the country was “only days away” from tough virus restrictions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have largely borne the brunt of the third wave of the coronavirus. Active coronavirus cases in the country swelled to 84,935, of which 8,007 alone were in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the KP’s health department. Punjab accounts for 28,929 of active cases.

Across KP, virus positivity rose to 15.5 per cent, while in Mardan and Lower Dir, the prevalence exceeded 30 per cent over the past week. As of Thursday, 100 per cent of Mardan’s ventilators were occupied, while the Punjab cities of Gujranwala, Multan and Lahore’s occupancy rates were 88 per cent, 85 per cent and 82 per cent respectively.

The oxygen beds status was similarly precarious in Punjab and KP, with Gujranwala leading in its use with 85 per cent, followed by Peshawar 74 per cent, Nowshera 67 per cent and Swabi 67 per cent.

As of Thursday, there were 5,450 patients admitted across the country, 559 of whom were on ventilators. The NCOC said 4,593 of the Covid patients were considered to be critical. A total of 778,238 cases have been detected so far, with the death toll standing at 16,698.

As Pakistan’s vaccine efforts continued, Pakistan readied to acquire at least 100,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine through Covax facility by June. For preparation beforehand, the country has already procured and installed ultra-cold chain (UCC) refrigerators in Islamabad and all the federating units for storage of the vaccine, officials said.