London bus drivers begin strikes from today

LONDON: Bus drivers in London are staging a series of strikes from Friday (today) in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite working for London United will walk out on Friday, Monday and May 7 and 8. The union warned of disruption to services, saying London United’s owner, French company RATP, had failed to make a realistic pay offer. Talks at the conciliation service Acas collapsed earlier this week.

Unite officer Michelle Braveboy said: “Passengers in London are facing more disruption over the coming days due to the stubbornness of RATP’s French board.

“The London United bus drivers have not received a pay rise for three years but have continued to keep London moving during three lockdowns, risking their health to do so. The pay offer for 2019 is frankly pathetic and amounts to a wage cut in real terms for the company’s bus drivers.”