Fri Apr 23, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

Four Pak shooters to participate in Baku World Cup

Sports

KARACHI: Four Pakistani shooters are to participate in the ISSF World Cup to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from June 21 to July 2.

The shooters are Farrukh, Gulfam Joseph, Khalil Akhtar, and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir. Usman Chand has refused to participate in the event.

“Three of them have already won quota places for the Tokyo Olympics so this is a good training opportunity for them,” said Executive Vice President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Javaid Lodhi.

He said this would be the last event before the Olympics in which Pakistan’s shooters would participate.

Javaid said that five shooters, including the three who have qualified for Tokyo, were to participate in the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Korea, in April but the event has been cancelled.

Also, he added, the Tokyo-bound shooters would miss the National Test Event scheduled in Tokyo from April 25-30 as the authorities have confined it to Japanese shooters.

