Quaid-e-Azam Trophy National Powerlifting from December 25

LAHORE: The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy National Powerlifting Tournament will start from December 25 in Lahore and will be held under the auspices of Pakistan Powerlifting Federation.

PPF Secretary General Rashid Malik said that the event will be attended by male and female players from ten teams: WAPDA, Railways, Police, Army, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.

He said that male and female athletes will compete in eight different weight categories. Men will compete in 59 kg, 66 kg, 74 kg, 83 kg, 92 kg, 105 kg, 120 kg and plus 120 kg, while women will compete in 47 kg, 52 kg, 57 kg, 64 kg, 69 kg, 75 kg, 84 kg and plus 84 kg.