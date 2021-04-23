Ferguson cried tears of joy when Scots qualified for Euro 2020

GLASGOW: Alex Ferguson admits he cried tears of joy when Scotland beat Serbia to qualify for this year’s delayed Euro 2020 championships.

The former Manchester United manager said he burst into tears when Ryan Christie, who had given the Scots a 1-0 lead before the Serbians levelled, started crying in a post-match interview.

The Scots sealed their place in their first major finals since the 1998 World Cup winning 5-4 on penalties when David Marshall saved Aleksandar Mitrovic’s spot-kick.

Ferguson, who was parachuted in to coach Scotland at the 1986 World Cup finals following the death of Jock Stein, said he feared the worst when Serbia levelled in the last minute of normal time.

“When Serbia scored in the last minute I thought ‘oh Christ Almighty, extra-time, no chance’,” he told Glasgow’s Euro 2020 team to mark 50 days to the start of the tournament.

“But they saw it through and dug their heels in.

“And then the Ryan Christie interview.

“Christ, I was crying when I saw him crying. It was fantastic. You talk about a boost to the country — it was fantastic.”

Ferguson said Christie’s tears reflected that of a nation proud of its football heritage.

“Ryan Christie was crying for Scotland, for every Scottish fan,” he said.

“So it resonates because of the love Scotland has for football. It was amazing, really amazing.”

Scotland host Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden Park, either side of a Wembley clash with England — a re-match of the Euro ‘96 group game when England beat the Scots 2-0.