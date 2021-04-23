UK firm to monitor e-voting for FIH election

ISLAMABAD: UK-based company Lumi will be monitoring the e-voting process for the election of the president International Hockey Federation (FIH) to be conducted on May 22.

The FIH has also appointed an independent notary (from UK firm Cheeswrights Scrivener Notaries LLP), who will chair and oversee the election process. His powers are delegated by the Elections Oversight Panel.

The agenda of the FIH Congress, which will be held virtually on May 22, is to elect the FIH president and four positions of the Executive Board’s Ordinary members.

Other points on the agenda list of the FIH Congress will include a vote on the admission of the following nations as new FIH Members — Gambia, Saudi Arabia and Timor Leste (all approved as provisional Members by the FIH’s Executive Board on October 22, 2020); a vote on the admission as FIH Member of a new National Association (NA) in Indonesia, which is recognised by the Indonesian NOC. This is due to the non-fulfillment of their obligations by the current NA. It requires that the Congress first expels the current NA;·a decision to approve the use of gender-neutral terms in the FIH Statutes; a decision to extend FIH’s purpose and powers within its Statutes to any virtual or e-gaming activities and competitions for the future.