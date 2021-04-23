SBP online courses for coaches and officers

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab, on the directive of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, has announced online courses to enhance the abilities and skills of SBP coaches and officers.

The Tehsil Sports Officers, coaches and players of the province will take part in the online courses which are scheduled to be conducted from 11am to 1pm on April 27 and 28 at National Hockey Stadium.

Assistant Professor Orthopedic Dr Amir Sohail and Rehabilitation Specialist Sajida Fajar will deliver lectures on injuries, doping and management.