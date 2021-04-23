Virtual Axis Ramadan Festival T20 cricket from today

KARACHI: The Virtual Axis Ramadan Festival T20 Night Cricket Tournament begins on Friday (today) here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium in which teams of former cricketers, showbiz stars and sports journalists will also participate.

Khwaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, Virtual Axis chief executive and Axis Cricket Club president, said that the teams participating in the tournament are Axis Cricket Club, Showbiz Stars XI, Veterans XI, Team SJAS, AO Clinic and Sports Journalists XI.

The matches will be played under floodlights.

The inaugural game will be played between Axis Cricket Club and Sports Journalists XI. The final is scheduled to be held on April 28.